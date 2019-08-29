|
|
On Sunday, August 26, 2019, the Lord called home Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Walters Ricks. She was a faithful wife and a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. She departed life after a brief illness at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Va.
She was the daughter of Mr. Alex Walters and Mrs. Augustine Underwood and was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on May 2, 1954. Mrs. Rosetta Walters her stepmother helped to rear her in St. Louis, MO.
From a child she loved singing. She sang in various church choirs in St. Louis; with the Hampton Institute/University Concert Choir; with a Jazz Group called Breezin; with the Virginia Opera Association and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
She also used her singing talent and skills to lovingly teach and lead the Victory Life Church(VLC) Adult & Youth Choirs and the VLC Agape Missions Praise and Worship Team.
Mary married Holland Ricks, Jr. on October 7, 1978 in the Hampton University Memorial Church and celebrated over 40 years of blessed marriage.
At Hampton Institute/University She received her BA Degree in Music Education and MA Degree in Special Education. While there she also served as an associate member of Omega Sigma Chi, the first Greek lettered organization on campus.
In June 2019, she retired from Riverside Behavior Center(Special Education Teacher) after serving 20 years of exceptional conscientious service to her students and other staff members.
Words cannot begin to express how much Mary meant to her family and community. She leaves to reflect on her life and cherish her memory her husband Holland; four daughters Keisha(Joe), Evelyn Renee of Durham, NC; , Lillian Ricks Thompson of Greensboro, NC: and Dr. Kim V. Scott (Stepdaughter) of Alexandria, VA; and three wonderful grandchildren: Adasia Ricks Thompson, Jaylyn & Nylah Barnette all of North Carolina and one sister, Evelyn Lenell Hunt(William); three brothers Rodger Walters and Melvin Walters of St. Louis, MO and Charles Underwood of Atlanta, GA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, love ones and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019