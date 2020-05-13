Mary W. Henley, 78, passed away on March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Poquoson.
Mary is preceded in rest by her parents, John and Mary Ward. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Vernon L. Henley, Jr.; children, Shawn Henley (Pam) and Troy Henley (Teresa); grandchildren, Timmy Henley, Krista McGuire (Mac), Keith Henley, Morgan Henley; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Hildreth (Jim); and brother, Jerry Ward (Bertha).
A private service will be held for Mary for family only. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Mary is preceded in rest by her parents, John and Mary Ward. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Vernon L. Henley, Jr.; children, Shawn Henley (Pam) and Troy Henley (Teresa); grandchildren, Timmy Henley, Krista McGuire (Mac), Keith Henley, Morgan Henley; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Hildreth (Jim); and brother, Jerry Ward (Bertha).
A private service will be held for Mary for family only. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.