Mary Louise Graham McDermott
Better known as Marylou, Mlouba, Mom and Grandma Lou, by those that knew and loved her, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 7, 2020. A native of Binghamton, New York, Marylou was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years Joseph McDermott, her parents Henry and Florence Graham, and her sister Iris Haines. Survived by six children and their spouses, James (Debbie), Kathleen, Patricia, Kevin (Kimberly), Thomas (Tammy), and Julie (Tony) – her sisters, Jane Annis and Janice Kaliski and her dearly loved grandchildren.
Marylou raised her six children through numerous location changes necessitated by her husband's career before making a lovely home in Newport News, where she happily lived for over 40 years. Once her children were grown, she pursued her own career working for Riverside Hospital where she was named a hospital "ambassador" multiple times for her friendly and caring treatment of others. After years of work, she retired to enjoy life with her husband and spend time spoiling her grandchildren. In retirement, Marylou loved to cook, scrapbook and shop, excelling at all three.
Marylou was a creative soul, an avid collector and a warm and funny friend and matriarch. Her smile never failed to light up a room and make friends of strangers; she will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Her family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors at Riverside Hospital, especially the staff of the MICU and Riverside Hospice, the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff at Riverside Cardiology Specialists and the VCU Pauley Heart Center. A private memorial celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Riverside Hospice Fund. Peninsula Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020