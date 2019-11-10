|
|
Deaconess Marzenia Taliaferro Bacchus, 87, of Hampton passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital.
She was born September 11, 1932 in Smithfield, Virginia to the late John Henry and Etta Taliaferro. She was the youngest of 17 children.
Marzenia was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband, the late Daniel Amos Bacchus Sr. in 2010 and her guardian sister Mary E. Wrenn in 2016.
Marzenia was a graduate of Huntington High School and the Riverside School of Health Professionals. She retired from the Hampton Veterans Medical Center as a Substance Abuse Counselor.
From a child, she was baptized, married and remained an active member of First Baptist Church Jefferson Park. She served faithfully as a member of the Missionary Board, Gleaner Board, Second Senior Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Baptist Convention Delegate, Vacation Bible School Teacher and as a Deaconess.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, four children Daniel, Horace, Judith (Avon) and Sheryl; grandchildren, Linette, Daniel, Avon, Danya, Allyn, Makia, Steven, Sherri and Brandon; step granddaughter, Shayla, 12 great grandchildren, sister Viola Holloman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Viewing will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12-6 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Homegoing service honoring her life will take place on 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park, 615 42nd Street Newport News, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Reginald C. Woodhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, Virginia. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am prior to the service at the church.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019