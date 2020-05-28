Matthew Fontaine Maury Werth, Jr. age 93, passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 26th, 2020. Born in Catonsville, MD, he was the son of Sallie Anne Warfield Cockey Werth and Matthew Fontaine Maury Werth. He was named for his father and for his great grandfather, Matthew Fontaine Maury, "The Pathfinder of the Seas." Matt was a Navy Veteran and a 1952 graduate of Princeton University. He was married to Evelyn Byrd Page Hutcheson from 1955 until her death in 1986. Most of his life, he lived in Norfolk, VA where he had the opportunity to work with the Norfolk Museum of Arts and the Norfolk Symphony. In 2000 he married Murrell Rickards Chadsey and they enjoyed life together until her death in 2014.
Matt was a kind and loving man who is remembered by all as being the epitome of a southern gentleman. He is survived by extended family and a multitude of friends who will miss him greatly. The family wishes to thank caregivers who supported him during his final years. A private graveside service will be held with immediate family, and a post-pandemic celebration of life is to be scheduled. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2020.