Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Zupko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew James Zupko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew James Zupko Obituary
Matthew James Zupko, Sr., 53, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Matt was born in Salisbury, Maryland and a peninsula resident since 1981. He attended Denbigh High School and was a self employed drywall installer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald A. Zupko and a brother Curtis Zupko and is survived by his son, Matthew James Zupko, Jr. and his mother Liz Bowman along with his sister Joann Marie Allen (Barry) and three granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial may be made to Amory Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1026, Grafton, VA. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now