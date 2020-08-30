1/
Matthew Scott Eshelman
Matthew Scott Eshelman, 57, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula, growing up in Newport News, and last residing in Yorktown. Matthew graduated from Denbigh High School in 1980 and attended Virginia Wesleyan University. Baseball was a passion of Matthew's and he was able to use his talents in both high school and college. He was a great fan of the Minnesota Vikings, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Roger Eshelman. He is survived by his sister, Betsy Riopelle and husband Brian and their children, Fain, Kyle and Kate; brother, Andy Eshelman and wife Michelle and their children, Wesley and Walker; step-mother, Carolyn Eshelman; step-sisters, Kim and Sherri; and his faithful furry companion, Jack.

Services will be held by the family in Summersville, West Virginia.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
I always being around Matt. I teased him about his Pirates time and again, and enough attended a Yankees vs Orioles game with him. Sorry to hear of his early demise. My prayers go out to his family!
Hunter Lackey
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Matt and I worked together in RadCon, my thoughts and prayers to his family. You will be missed.
Sherry Jeffries
Friend
August 25, 2020
Matt worked with my husband, Mike, and he encouraged him when he was fighting cancer. I'm sure he will be missed.
Cathy Smith
Friend
