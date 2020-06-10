Matthew Thomas Smith
1993 - 2020
Poquoson, Va - Matthew Thomas Smith, 26, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. Born on December 30, 1993, he lived in Hampton until he was 8, and then moved to Yorktown. He graduated from York High School in 2012.

Matthew made friends easily, loved the local beaches, swimming in Nags Head, and walking trails with friends and family. He loved fresh seafood and cooking for others. He was an animal lover, enjoyed a wide variety of music and loved his grandmas! His friends mentioned how caring he was and that he had a brilliant mind, such quick wit, and the best hugs!

Matthew had an excellent work ethic and rarely turned down an opportunity to work. He was the youngest Generac Tech in North America, an electrician's helper, an HVAC helper, a cook, and a mover. He moved to Louisville, Kentucky temporarily to pursue work opportunities and loved the city life and how active it was before returning back home to Poquoson.

He will be dearly missed and is survived by his parents: Harold Smith of Suffolk and Karen Langslow Smith of Poquoson, brothers, Christopher Smith and Timothy Smith of Poquoson; his "Granny", Doris McClenney (Vernon) of Suffolk; uncles, Ken Langslow (Leslie) of Virginia Beach and Steven Smith of Poquoson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. He is predeceased by his "Nana", Adella June Langslow, grandfather, Philip Langslow, grandfather, R. Harold Smith, and his great-grandma, Mildred Darden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS, P.O.Box 2202, Poquoson, VA 23662.

A viewing will be held Thursday, June 11 from 5 PM – 8 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Ave, Poquoson, VA 23662. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Compliance with all COVID-19 mandates will be enforced during the visitation. Online condolence to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
