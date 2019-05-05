|
Mattie Jane Bull-Hisaw passed on 4/30/2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster VA, she was the daughter of the late Elsworth and Mary Bull. Mattie will forever be the wife of Thomas Hisaw and the mother of Robin Gardner, Bobby Geiter, Penny Wilkinson, Cindy Feagans, Shannon Deaton, Dale Hisaw, Mike Rodgers, and Jackson Hisaw. She is survived by her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The dedication to her family was apparent to all those that knew and loved her. She will be interned at Albert G. Horton, JR. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019