Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
100 W Queens Way
Hampton, VA
Maude Sinclair Agnew Judkins


1922 - 2020
Maude Sinclair Agnew Judkins Obituary
Maude Sinclair Agnew Judkins, 97, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. Maude was born in Hampton, Virginia on April 16, 1922 (Easter Sunday) to Ashton Wythe Sinclair and Elizabeth Wray Curtis Sinclair. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Graham L. Agnew, and by her second husband, Donald L. Judkins, as well as all of her siblings & their spouses, Robert Curtis Sinclair (Dorothy), Ashton Wythe Sinclair, Jr. (Mary), Joseph Mallory Sinclair (Cornelia), and Elizabeth "Betty" Sinclair Ennis (Willis), and a son-in-law, Greg Pleinka. Maude and Graham ran the Community Hardware Store for nearly 20 years. She and Don had planned to travel, but his illness prevented that. Maude will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, & grandmother and for her kindness to all who she knew. Maude is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Pleinka; son, Andrew "Andy" Agnew; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Pleinka-Bateman (Andrew); step-children, Allen Judkins (Sharon) and Catherine Ryan; step-grandchildren, Mary Ashton Judkins Bush (Jimmy), Alyssa Judkins, and Patrick Ryan (Angela); great-grandchildren, Adele & Ashton Pleinka-Bateman, William & Sydney Bush, and Jackson & Emily Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be held on March 2, 2020 at 12noon at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 W Queens Way, Hampton, Va. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to invite everyone to Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home for a short gathering following the burial. The family would also like to extend much gratitude to the staff and volunteers at Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice House via their website at https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/ or by mailing a gift to 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
