|
|
Maureen "Pinkie" Ford of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on February 18, 2020. Her energy was incomparable, and she loved fiercely and deeply. Pinkie filled her 83 years on this earth with laughter, love, family, friendships, and travel. She maintained friendships around the world in Sweden,Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico. Pinkie was preceded by her husband, James H. L. Ford Jr., her sons James H. Ford III and William Charles Ford, and her daughter, Kathryne Elizabeth Ford Carr. She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen Lee Bates and Maryellen Ford-Elliott, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through the various organizations she supported, including the League of Women Voters, P.E.O., Nature Center for Environmental Activities, and the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County. She has been an active member of Saint Bede Catholic Church and her family has arranged for a celebration of a life well lived this Friday, February 21st at 9:00 AM. Pinkie was a dedicated member to the P.E.O so her family kindly asks that donations be made in her honor in lieu of flowers. Those donations can be sent to: V.S.S.F Scholarship Committee, PO Box 246 Haymarket, VA 20168. For online condolences please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020