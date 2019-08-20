Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
Maureen J. Coulter


1940 - 2019
Maureen J. Coulter Obituary
Maureen J Coulter passed away Tuesday 13th August 2019 at the age of 79. She was born January 2, 1940 in Glasgow, Scotland.

She is survived by her husband Gilmour, her son Andrew, her daughter and son-in-law Avril and Michael Summersgill, and grandchildren Ciara, Sean and Cait.

Following her April 17, 1963 marriage, she resided in Denmark, England, Singapore and S. Korea, as well as New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition to living in these locations she also travelled extensively in Indonesia and China.

Following her retirement as a Speech Pathologist she taught Latin for many years at Williamsburg Montissori School.

A memorial service is to be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Williamsburg United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2019
