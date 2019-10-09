|
|
With profound sadness the family of Mr. and Mrs. Paul C Durben, Sr. and daughter Brenda Coe announces their recent passing.
Maxine Maria Durben (Masterson) age 81 years passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Zephyrhills, Florida. Maxine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Paul Clements Durben, Sr. (US Army CW2) age 88 years passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Florida. Paul actively served 22 years in the US Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam war where he earned several medals including the bronze star. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Paul and Maxine Durben resided 28 years in Newport News before leaving Virginia to live their remaining years in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Paul and Maxine were married for 65 years and shared a life of love and affection for each other. They were devoted and loving parents and survived by their six children: Laura Rowe, Brenda Coe, Michael Durben, Diana Durben, Paul C. Durben Jr., and Joseph Durben. They also leave behind 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Brenda Marie Coe (Durben) age 62 years passed away in her sleep at her Newport News residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Brenda was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by family and friends. Brenda is survived by her two children: David Paul Coe and Jennifer Marie Chafin. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services for Paul and Maxine Durben and their daughter Brenda Coe at the Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, in the "Garden of Love" on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 AM.
If due to inclement weather, the service will be held in the Mausoleum.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019