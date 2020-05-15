Maxine Grepiotis, age 91, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She was born to Alma and Thomas Christenberry in North Carolina on July 20, 1928. She grew up as an active farm girl and also participated in her high school plays. After graduating from business college, she worked at Camp Patrick Henry in Virginia where she met her lifelong love, Arthur Grepiotis.
She and her husband, Arthur, were long-time residents in the Tidewater area. They were members of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church where Maxine joined The Golden Hearts and Daughters of Penelope.
Maxine enjoyed working outside in her garden, loved her flowers and bird watching. One of her greatest loves were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It gave her great joy to hear from her family daily. She was much loved by them.
The Lord Jesus Christ was the anchor of her life. She knew her Lord provided for her and saw her glass as half full - never half empty. She loved life. This spunky, feisty woman with such a loving spirit will be missed by her many friends and family. She was a ray of sunshine to all she touched.
Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Grepiotis, her son, John Grepiotis, and five sisters, Wanda Vanlandingham, Iris McCarthy, Eloise Kruse, Edith Dowling, and Lina Devore.
She is survived by her children: James Grepiotis (Brenda); Jacqueline Henderson (Larry); Joan Blanton (Lacy); Thomas Grepiotis (Libby); Joseph Grepiotis; Nancy Grepiotis (Steve); and Ola Jane Bowman (Robert). She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Christenberry (Ann); and her three sisters: Janet Thomas (Ed), Patricia McIntyre, and Nancy Rosen; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Reverend George Chioros, with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Flowers or donations may be sent to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd. Newport News, VA 23606, or donations to The 700 Club, https://www.cbn.com/giving/700club.
She and her husband, Arthur, were long-time residents in the Tidewater area. They were members of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church where Maxine joined The Golden Hearts and Daughters of Penelope.
Maxine enjoyed working outside in her garden, loved her flowers and bird watching. One of her greatest loves were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It gave her great joy to hear from her family daily. She was much loved by them.
The Lord Jesus Christ was the anchor of her life. She knew her Lord provided for her and saw her glass as half full - never half empty. She loved life. This spunky, feisty woman with such a loving spirit will be missed by her many friends and family. She was a ray of sunshine to all she touched.
Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Grepiotis, her son, John Grepiotis, and five sisters, Wanda Vanlandingham, Iris McCarthy, Eloise Kruse, Edith Dowling, and Lina Devore.
She is survived by her children: James Grepiotis (Brenda); Jacqueline Henderson (Larry); Joan Blanton (Lacy); Thomas Grepiotis (Libby); Joseph Grepiotis; Nancy Grepiotis (Steve); and Ola Jane Bowman (Robert). She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Christenberry (Ann); and her three sisters: Janet Thomas (Ed), Patricia McIntyre, and Nancy Rosen; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Reverend George Chioros, with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Flowers or donations may be sent to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd. Newport News, VA 23606, or donations to The 700 Club, https://www.cbn.com/giving/700club.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 15, 2020.