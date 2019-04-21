Mrs. Maxine H. Drummond passed from this life to receive her greatest reward of eternal life on April 18, 2019, at home with her family nearby and her devoted companion "Mary" at her side. Maxine was blessed to have celebrated her 90th Birthday this past January.Annie Maxine Hunt was born on Jan 1, 1929, and raised in Poquoson VA. She was a true Poquoson Native and never wanted to live anywhere else. A child of the Great Depression she was serious, thrifty, faithful to God, dedicated to her family and proud of her heritage. She graduated from Poquoson High School and began her Civil Service career at Langley AFB as a Secretary. Maxine retired from Civil Service with 35 years of dedicated service. She had the good fortune of enjoying her retirement years with friends and family in her beloved Poquoson, enjoying the simple things in life. Maxine's home was always where her heart was and it was there she was happiest.Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae and John Maxie Hunt; brother, John Stewart Hunt. Her husband of 46 years, Charles E. Drummond also preceded her in death. She is survived by a Daughter, Sandra D. Foley (James C, DVM) of Poquoson VA and a Granddaughter, Jessica Caitlin Foley of Richmond, VA and her devoted and beloved Himalayan Cat, "Mary." She also is survived by many extended family members and cherished, devoted friends too numerous to name.Services are planned for Monday, April 22 at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel commencing at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation, followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Carol Bookwalter. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorial donations be made in Maxine's name to one of the following organizations: Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 831 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson, VA 23662 or the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Condolences to claytorrollins.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary