Maxine White, 86, of Newport News, VA, formerly of Athens, WV died Sunday, December 1, 2019 suddenly at home with family by her side. Born June 11, 1933 in Athens to Willard and Mabel Walters, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Billy H. White and adolescent son Gregory. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bobby; and two sisters, Mary Lee and Kathy. Maxine graduated from Athens High School. She married Billy in 1952 and they raised seven children together. Maxine was a homemaker and a talented seamstress. Surviving children include, Michael, Steven, Cindy, Willard, Carolyn, and Karla. Maxine loved all of her twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She loved lap time and kisses with her grandbabies. The oldest of eleven siblings, Maxine had strong family bonds and love for her brothers and sisters. Her surviving sisters include Juanita, Bonnie, Bertha, and Phyllis. She leaves behind a family full of memories and stories to share filled with both tears and laughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton with Rev. Blake Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at the Athens Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019