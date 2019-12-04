Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton
1507 N Walker St.
Princeton, WV 24740
304-425-2282
For more information about
Maxine White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton
1507 N Walker St.
Princeton, WV 24740
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton
1507 N Walker St.
Princeton, WV 24740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine White


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine White Obituary
Maxine White, 86, of Newport News, VA, formerly of Athens, WV died Sunday, December 1, 2019 suddenly at home with family by her side. Born June 11, 1933 in Athens to Willard and Mabel Walters, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Billy H. White and adolescent son Gregory. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bobby; and two sisters, Mary Lee and Kathy. Maxine graduated from Athens High School. She married Billy in 1952 and they raised seven children together. Maxine was a homemaker and a talented seamstress. Surviving children include, Michael, Steven, Cindy, Willard, Carolyn, and Karla. Maxine loved all of her twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She loved lap time and kisses with her grandbabies. The oldest of eleven siblings, Maxine had strong family bonds and love for her brothers and sisters. Her surviving sisters include Juanita, Bonnie, Bertha, and Phyllis. She leaves behind a family full of memories and stories to share filled with both tears and laughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton with Rev. Blake Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at the Athens Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -