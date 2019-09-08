Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Peninsula Chinese Baptist Church
3800 George Washington Memorial Highway
May Chyong (Nancy) Tseng

May Chyong (Nancy) Tseng Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - May Chyong (Nancy) Tseng, 70, has passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Born in China, she grew up in Taiwan and eventually moved to the U.S., settling in Virginia. In 1998 she had a car accident but continued to live life to the fullest despite her injuries. Nancy is survived by her husband Gerald Steinwasser, daughter Ami Tseng and her husband Paul Chan, daughter Anna Tseng and her husband Ray Yeo, and granddaughters Elena Yeo and Kayla Yeo. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped to care for Nancy since her accident.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy will be held on September 14, 2019, 3 pm, at the Peninsula Chinese Baptist Church (3800 George Washington Memorial Highway). Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
