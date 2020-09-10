On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Mazé Toomer, beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and coach, died unexpectedly. Mazé lived his 49 years full of love and laughter and brought joy to anyone who was near him.
Mazé is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Sharon Toomer; and three daughters, Néshiequa Barrett, Maché Toomer and Tylique Tunstall; his father and mother, Anthony and Cathy Toomer; his sister and brother-in-law, Antionette (Toni) Wells and Reginal Wells; his nephew and niece, Reginal and Charlotte Wells; his godsons, Jayden and Jordan Washington; and goddaughter, Kenisha Washington; along with many extended family members, friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimarri Toomer.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. On Saturday, September 12, 2020, the family will hold a reflection of life service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Hampton, VA.
A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to develop and support the Just Believe Scholarship Fund in the name of Mazé Toomer, for young athletes to pursue their chosen sport at the college level. To learn more, go to: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-coach-maze-toomer-33