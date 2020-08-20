McKinley "Kenny" Britt peacefully departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1950 to the late Forest Sr. and Hazel Towns-Britt. McKinley is survived by one daughter, Kiyoko Latson (Raphael); siblings, Forest Jr., Ruben (Kelli), and Glenn Britt, and Sheila Johnson; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing for McKinley will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11-6 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601-27th Street, Newport News. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 361 Maple Avenue, Newport News, with the Rev. Richard Mims officiating.



