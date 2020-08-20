1/1
Mckinley Britt
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mckinley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKinley "Kenny" Britt peacefully departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1950 to the late Forest Sr. and Hazel Towns-Britt. McKinley is survived by one daughter, Kiyoko Latson (Raphael); siblings, Forest Jr., Ruben (Kelli), and Glenn Britt, and Sheila Johnson; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing for McKinley will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11-6 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601-27th Street, Newport News. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 361 Maple Avenue, Newport News, with the Rev. Richard Mims officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved