Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
MEDABETH LORAINE SCHWANER

MEDABETH LORAINE SCHWANER Obituary
Medabeth Loraine Schwaner, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Medabeth was a native of West Virginia and had been a Peninsula resident for the past 63 years. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High School.

Medabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Schwaner, Sr.; brothers, Dennis Wall and Wesley Wall; and sister, Lynna Williams. She is survived by her sons, Henry Schwaner (Sally) and Jack Schwaner (Deborah); step-daughter, Laura Hughes; five grandchildren: Jennifer, Jordan, Luke, Abbey and Rachel and a step-grandson, Tyler.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
