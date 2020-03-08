|
|
Medabeth Loraine Schwaner, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Medabeth was a native of West Virginia and had been a Peninsula resident for the past 63 years. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High School.
Medabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Schwaner, Sr.; brothers, Dennis Wall and Wesley Wall; and sister, Lynna Williams. She is survived by her sons, Henry Schwaner (Sally) and Jack Schwaner (Deborah); step-daughter, Laura Hughes; five grandchildren: Jennifer, Jordan, Luke, Abbey and Rachel and a step-grandson, Tyler.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020