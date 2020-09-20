1/1
Megan Lindeman Buchanan
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Megan Lindeman Buchanan, age 36, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020. Megan leaves behind the two greatest loves of her life her two sons, Robbie (13) and Brodie (11). The three of them shared a special bond and the boys will honor and treasure the memories of their mother forever.

A native of Hampton, VA. Megan worked at County Grill for the past several years and her co-workers were like a second family to her. She loved her job and enjoyed interacting with the many customers she encountered and she took great pride in ensuring that each patron received excellent service. Megan's loyalty to her friends and co-workers was unparalleled.

She is also survived by her mother, SaraJean Meacham, her father, Gregg Lindeman, her brother Logan Lindeman, Robbie & Brodie's father, Rob Buchanan, nephew Connor Lindeman, niece Sophia Grace Lindeman, cousin Stephanie Meacham, and second cousin Debbie Cutrell and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26th at 1:30 p.m. at the Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA (757)-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Sixbey. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is mandatory and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation which will be used to set up a college fund for her two sons.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 19, 2020
I'm so deeply sorry for your loss Sara. Keeping you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.
Linda Johnson
September 19, 2020
What a tragedy of a loss . Every memory I have of you , I can see a smile on your face . You always were happy . Rest In Peace ..
Matthew Riley
Classmate
September 19, 2020
Megan was a sweet person inside and out.Known Megan since she was a teenager and will truly miss her. Prayers for the family.❤
Doug Johnson
Friend
September 19, 2020
I'm so sorry and I know this is a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all. I have had the pleasure of being a co worker to Megan at County Grill for several years. We have did it all together laugh, cry, yell and be a close family at the Grill. WE all Loved Megan and will Truly miss her!! Noone will ever replace her! She was One of a Kind..Her boys were her World!! And her family. Prayers for you All!
SINCERELY,
MIchelle Roden
michelle roden
Coworker
