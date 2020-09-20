I'm so sorry and I know this is a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all. I have had the pleasure of being a co worker to Megan at County Grill for several years. We have did it all together laugh, cry, yell and be a close family at the Grill. WE all Loved Megan and will Truly miss her!! Noone will ever replace her! She was One of a Kind..Her boys were her World!! And her family. Prayers for you All!

SINCERELY,

MIchelle Roden

michelle roden

Coworker