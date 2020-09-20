Megan Lindeman Buchanan, age 36, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020. Megan leaves behind the two greatest loves of her life her two sons, Robbie (13) and Brodie (11). The three of them shared a special bond and the boys will honor and treasure the memories of their mother forever.
A native of Hampton, VA. Megan worked at County Grill for the past several years and her co-workers were like a second family to her. She loved her job and enjoyed interacting with the many customers she encountered and she took great pride in ensuring that each patron received excellent service. Megan's loyalty to her friends and co-workers was unparalleled.
She is also survived by her mother, SaraJean Meacham, her father, Gregg Lindeman, her brother Logan Lindeman, Robbie & Brodie's father, Rob Buchanan, nephew Connor Lindeman, niece Sophia Grace Lindeman, cousin Stephanie Meacham, and second cousin Debbie Cutrell and a host of friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26th at 1:30 p.m. at the Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA (757)-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Sixbey. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is mandatory and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation which will be used to set up a college fund for her two sons.