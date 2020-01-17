Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Mei-Yun Barber
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Interment
Following Services
Parklawn Memorial Park
Mei-Yun Barber


1945 - 2020
Mei-Yun Barber Obituary
Mei-Yun Barber, 74, widow of CMSGT, Richard Barber, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Taiwan, she moved to Hampton in 1984 and then to York County in 2002. Mei-Yun was known by many as Mama Mary and had worked in many restaurants across the Peninsula. She was an avid bingo and Mahjong player.

Mei-Yun is survived by her daughters, Carolyn A. Barber, Julie A McKetney (David); sister, Mei-Yueh Chang; grandchildren, Devon McKetney and Mina McKetney; and niece, Yen-Ching "Sophia" Chang.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with interment to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020
