Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Melba L. McLellan Obituary
Melba Lou McLellan passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Duncan P. McLellan; son Duncan P. McLellan Jr.; parents John and Alma Musselwhite and brother Harold Musselwhite.

She is survived by her daughter Marsha Hooker; son Scott McLellan; grandsons Jason Hooker and Sean Hooker; great grandchildren Cailyn Hooker, Jason Hooker Jr., and Jordan Hooker; brothers David and John Musselwhite. Melba loved her cats and loved to travel with her family. She will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration of life service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020
