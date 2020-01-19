|
Melba Lou McLellan passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Duncan P. McLellan; son Duncan P. McLellan Jr.; parents John and Alma Musselwhite and brother Harold Musselwhite.
She is survived by her daughter Marsha Hooker; son Scott McLellan; grandsons Jason Hooker and Sean Hooker; great grandchildren Cailyn Hooker, Jason Hooker Jr., and Jordan Hooker; brothers David and John Musselwhite. Melba loved her cats and loved to travel with her family. She will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration of life service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020