|
|
Melba Muse Giles, wife of Deacon Mark Giles II, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Muse Sr. and Daisy L. Muse of Yorktown, VA.
Melba accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Yorktown until her health declined. She graduated from James Weldon Johnson High School and retired from York County Public Schools.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, high school sweetheart, and love of her life, Deacon Mark Giles II; children, Karen Giles (William), Mark Giles III (Barbara), and Melita Giles; granddaughter, Brittany Giles-Cantrell (Chris); brother, Ronald Muse (Julia); goddaughter, Tara Hardy; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Shiloh Baptist Church, Yorktown, VA with a visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019