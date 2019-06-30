Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Melecio De La Garza
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grey Goose Board Room
downtown Hampton, VA
Melecio De La Garza Jr. Obituary
Melecio De La Garza, Jr., 58, husband of Catherine Stovall, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He worked as a security officer of Loomis Cash Handling Company.

Surviving are his sisters, Juanita Greenwood (Don) and Elvira De La Garza(Jerry Fairman). Nephew and Niece's, Daniel Greenwood(Chelsea), Maria Greenwood and Nina Fairman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 11th from 2 - 4pm at Grey Goose Board Room, downtown Hampton. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.

www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019
