Melecio De La Garza, Jr., 58, husband of Catherine Stovall, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He worked as a security officer of Loomis Cash Handling Company.
Surviving are his sisters, Juanita Greenwood (Don) and Elvira De La Garza(Jerry Fairman). Nephew and Niece's, Daniel Greenwood(Chelsea), Maria Greenwood and Nina Fairman.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 11th from 2 - 4pm at Grey Goose Board Room, downtown Hampton. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019