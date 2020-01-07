Home

Melissa Ann Gable Fare passed away Friday afternoon after a four year battle with Cancer. She is survived by her husband David Fare.Virginia Beach, Son Scott Fare Norfolk, Daughter Leann and Victor Lichtenstein US Army, Son Kenneth and Samantha Fare Sterling Va. Five Grandchildren Lillian. Frank, Jayden, Jase, Katlyn. Three brothers Robin and Peggy Gable Tunnelton WV, Danny and Donna Gable Morganton WV, Joe and Bea Gable Los Vegas NV. Melissa was a Navy Veteran and a wife of 38 years. She ask for no memorial service but asked that everyone remember her as a friend.she is preceded in death by her Mother Katherine Gableand sister Kim Martinez.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
