Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
MELISSA "LISA" ARDIS

MELISSA "LISA" ARDIS Obituary
Melissa "Lisa" Ardis, 58, passed away suddenly, Friday, April 3, 2020. She was an administrative professional at Christopher Newport University for the past 20 years. She was an amazing person with an awesome sense of humor and loved by all.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ray Ardis; daughter, Angela Ardis; sons, Patrick Ardis (Telsa) and Trevor Ardis; 2 grandboys, Jason and Nate and 2 grandgirls, Bailey and Azura; her parents, James and Addis Morris and brothers, Mike Morris (Terri) and Duane Morris (Janet).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her CNU Family especially Dr. Kevin Hughes and Katie Wellbrock. Burial will be private. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020
