1/1
Melvin "Bubby" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Eugene (Bubby) Brown, age 85, was blessed to be surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully in his home on November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary, with whom he shared nearly 60 years of wonderful marriage in Glass, VA. He is survived by daughters, Genia B. Allen and husband Rick of Gloucester, VA.; Selina Lehman and husband Mark of Tampa, FL.; grandson Charlie Allen and wife Caroline; granddaughter Corey Rebekah Kellum and husband Mark; sister Deborah Hall and husband Jeff; and sister in law Annie Robbins and husband Cliff. He was proud of his career as a tug-boat captain for the Chesapeake Corporation; however, he was excited to retire at the young age of 62 which allowed him to spend more time with his loved ones. He was a loyal friend, a talented mechanic, and a gifted gardener, but Bubby will be most remembered for always opening his arms, his heart, and his home, to everyone his beloved daughters and grandchildren brought through his door. As an avid sports fan, he also enjoyed cheering on his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, especially while attending their spring training games in Tampa, FL. And he never gave up on his Washington Redskins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Zullo, Encompass Healthcare, Riverside Hospice, and Kimberly Gardiner, for their dedication and support. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved