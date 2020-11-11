Melvin Eugene (Bubby) Brown, age 85, was blessed to be surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully in his home on November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary, with whom he shared nearly 60 years of wonderful marriage in Glass, VA. He is survived by daughters, Genia B. Allen and husband Rick of Gloucester, VA.; Selina Lehman and husband Mark of Tampa, FL.; grandson Charlie Allen and wife Caroline; granddaughter Corey Rebekah Kellum and husband Mark; sister Deborah Hall and husband Jeff; and sister in law Annie Robbins and husband Cliff. He was proud of his career as a tug-boat captain for the Chesapeake Corporation; however, he was excited to retire at the young age of 62 which allowed him to spend more time with his loved ones. He was a loyal friend, a talented mechanic, and a gifted gardener, but Bubby will be most remembered for always opening his arms, his heart, and his home, to everyone his beloved daughters and grandchildren brought through his door. As an avid sports fan, he also enjoyed cheering on his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, especially while attending their spring training games in Tampa, FL. And he never gave up on his Washington Redskins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Zullo, Encompass Healthcare, Riverside Hospice, and Kimberly Gardiner, for their dedication and support. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store