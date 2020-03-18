Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
View Map

Melvin C. Woods Sr.


1934 - 2020
Melvin C. Woods Sr. Obituary
Melvin C. Woods Sr. was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on March 12, 1934, to Mary Carlie Stone Woods and Roy Benjamin Woods. He earned his wings on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by his wife, son, and daughters, in Williamsburg, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Ethel Woods; daughters, Michelle Edwards, of Williamsburg, and Nicole Woods, of Occoquan; son, Melvin Woods Jr., of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Damon Edwards Jr., of Germantown, Maryland, Christyn Edwards, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Alyssa Warren, of Occoquan, Virginia; sister, Shirley Joe, of Richmond, Virginia; a very special sister-in-law, Christa Woods, of Hampton, Virginia; many nieces and nephews that he loved as if they were his own; that adoration may have made him their "Favorite Uncle"; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A service to celebrate Melvin's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mr. Woods may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Melvin Woods Cancer Memorial Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/melvin-woods-sr/obituary/ Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020
