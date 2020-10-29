Melvin Dudley Peck, 69, of Newport News, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Dudley Lee Peck and Doris Mae Jones Peck of Surry. Mr. Peck is survived by his brother, Nicholas Lee Peck (Brenda); his sister, Arlene Peck Ray; nieces, Wendy Barnes McClure (Roger) and Christi Zelazny (Lloyd); nephew, Joseph Lee Barnes; great nephews, Braxton, John and Cole. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Peck Barnes and her husband Bill.
Mel was a quiet man of few words with a heart of love, and a friend to many. He served in the US Navy and loved his country. A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Surry, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to the Lackey Free Clinic, https://lackeyclinic.org
