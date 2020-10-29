1/
Melvin Dudley Peck
1951 - 2020
Melvin Dudley Peck, 69, of Newport News, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Dudley Lee Peck and Doris Mae Jones Peck of Surry. Mr. Peck is survived by his brother, Nicholas Lee Peck (Brenda); his sister, Arlene Peck Ray; nieces, Wendy Barnes McClure (Roger) and Christi Zelazny (Lloyd); nephew, Joseph Lee Barnes; great nephews, Braxton, John and Cole. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Peck Barnes and her husband Bill.

Mel was a quiet man of few words with a heart of love, and a friend to many. He served in the US Navy and loved his country. A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Surry, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to the Lackey Free Clinic, https://lackeyclinic.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
Nicky Lee and Arlene, we are so sorry to hear of Melvin’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. RIP Cousin. Love you. Eugene and Debbie
Eugene Gwaltney
