Melvin Harmond Gwaltney
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Harmond Gwaltney, 91, peacefully passed away on June 05, 2020 surrounded by his family, just a hundred yards from the place on the farm where he was born to Ivan H. and Tessie S. Gwaltney on February 14,1929. He is survived by Elsie Cobb Gwaltney, the love of his life and wife of 68 years.

After farming with his dad, he was an auto mechanic at Gwaltney Motor Co and later owned and operated Gwaltney Automotive Service until he retired. He was a Charter member of the Colonial Virginia Model A Ford Club. He completely restored two 1929 model A Fords which he enjoyed driving in many parades. He was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a charter member of the church's United Methodist Men's organization. He was also a charter member of the Moonlight Ruritan Club and an Honorary Member of the Moonlight Hunt Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gene C. Gwaltney and Gerald H. Gwaltney (Sheila); Four grandchildren, Jonathan H. Gwaltney, Caroline M. Gwaltney, Ginny L. Gwaltney and Jessica Tracoma (Dustin) and several nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church on Tuesday June 9, 2020 followed by a public graveside service in Bethany Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Bethany UMC, c/o Raymond Edwards, 13088 Mill Swamp Rd, Smithfield, VA 23430. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grace Hospice of Williamsburg for their caring services and R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory for attending to the family's needs at this difficult time. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved