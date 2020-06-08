Melvin Harmond Gwaltney, 91, peacefully passed away on June 05, 2020 surrounded by his family, just a hundred yards from the place on the farm where he was born to Ivan H. and Tessie S. Gwaltney on February 14,1929. He is survived by Elsie Cobb Gwaltney, the love of his life and wife of 68 years.
After farming with his dad, he was an auto mechanic at Gwaltney Motor Co and later owned and operated Gwaltney Automotive Service until he retired. He was a Charter member of the Colonial Virginia Model A Ford Club. He completely restored two 1929 model A Fords which he enjoyed driving in many parades. He was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a charter member of the church's United Methodist Men's organization. He was also a charter member of the Moonlight Ruritan Club and an Honorary Member of the Moonlight Hunt Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gene C. Gwaltney and Gerald H. Gwaltney (Sheila); Four grandchildren, Jonathan H. Gwaltney, Caroline M. Gwaltney, Ginny L. Gwaltney and Jessica Tracoma (Dustin) and several nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church on Tuesday June 9, 2020 followed by a public graveside service in Bethany Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Bethany UMC, c/o Raymond Edwards, 13088 Mill Swamp Rd, Smithfield, VA 23430. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grace Hospice of Williamsburg for their caring services and R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory for attending to the family's needs at this difficult time. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
After farming with his dad, he was an auto mechanic at Gwaltney Motor Co and later owned and operated Gwaltney Automotive Service until he retired. He was a Charter member of the Colonial Virginia Model A Ford Club. He completely restored two 1929 model A Fords which he enjoyed driving in many parades. He was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a charter member of the church's United Methodist Men's organization. He was also a charter member of the Moonlight Ruritan Club and an Honorary Member of the Moonlight Hunt Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gene C. Gwaltney and Gerald H. Gwaltney (Sheila); Four grandchildren, Jonathan H. Gwaltney, Caroline M. Gwaltney, Ginny L. Gwaltney and Jessica Tracoma (Dustin) and several nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family will be held in Bethany United Methodist Church on Tuesday June 9, 2020 followed by a public graveside service in Bethany Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Bethany UMC, c/o Raymond Edwards, 13088 Mill Swamp Rd, Smithfield, VA 23430. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grace Hospice of Williamsburg for their caring services and R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory for attending to the family's needs at this difficult time. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 8, 2020.