It is with profound sadness the family of Melvin (Judge) Minga, acknowledges his passing on June 5, 2019. Mr. Minga was the son of the late Harry Cavalier Minga and Celestia Mae Hines Minga. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Margarette (Maggie) Minga; three sons, Michael Minga, Timothy Minga (Kim) and Todd Minga (Meredith); grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Blanton. Ashlyn and Maris. He was lifelong member of Benn's United Methodist Church, past president of the Rescue Ruritan Club and past president of the Carisbrooke Architectural Review Board. He retired from the U. S. Coast Guard with 26 years of service, and then from W. M. Jordan construction after 32 years. Melvin was known for his great sense of humor and was an avid woodworker. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019, 3 p.m. at Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to c/o Pam Jordan, 18214 Farmview Lane, Windsor, VA 23487. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary