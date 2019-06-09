Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Melvin Minga
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Minga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Lee Minga


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Lee Minga Obituary
It is with profound sadness the family of Melvin (Judge) Minga, acknowledges his passing on June 5, 2019. Mr. Minga was the son of the late Harry Cavalier Minga and Celestia Mae Hines Minga. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Margarette (Maggie) Minga; three sons, Michael Minga, Timothy Minga (Kim) and Todd Minga (Meredith); grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Blanton. Ashlyn and Maris. He was lifelong member of Benn's United Methodist Church, past president of the Rescue Ruritan Club and past president of the Carisbrooke Architectural Review Board. He retired from the U. S. Coast Guard with 26 years of service, and then from W. M. Jordan construction after 32 years. Melvin was known for his great sense of humor and was an avid woodworker. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019, 3 p.m. at Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to c/o Pam Jordan, 18214 Farmview Lane, Windsor, VA 23487. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now