Norman Petock, affectionately known to everyone as "Normie," died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Manor House in Richmond. Born December 24, 1927, Portsmouth, VA, Normie spent the majority of his life in Newport News VA, until he and his wife "BeBe," moved to Manor House in 2018. Normie was a true southern gentleman and a friend to everyone. He met the love of his life Selma "BeBe" Petock on a double date and told his parents after the date that he had met the girl he was going to marry. They were married for 68 years until her passing in April of this year. Both Normie and BeBe were pillars of the Newport News community. After attending The College of William and Mary, Normie joined the family grocery store business, Kramer's Market, for many years and then went on to become a founder, owner and principal of Melissa Kay, a specialty women's clothing business along with his brother and uncle until he retired. He was an active member in the Rodef Sholom Temple's brotherhood, where he helped organize and manage a weekly Bingo program for many years to raise money for the temple. When asked about his birthday, Normie always said he celebrated it on Christmas Day because he and his family were too busy helping others get ready for the holidays on December 24. Normie was known as being one of the most kind, caring, giving individuals, who never met a stranger he would not talk to. He looked forward to daily outings and considered them as a great way to meet new friends and acquaintances. He was a fan of the Food Network, enjoyed cooking, and loved to follow the stock market daily. Most importantly, he took immense pride in his family. He was always supportive of his wife's busy career, his son's families and careers, and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were the smartest in the world, according to him. Normie lived his life by sharing joy and happiness with others and he was known for always bringing a smile to someone's face. His proudest accomplishment in life was the family tree he planted and nurtured throughout his life. He is survived by his sons, Marc Petock and Steven Petock both of Richmond, VA and their wives, Connie Petock and Carol Petock; grandchildren, Brandon Petock, Matthew Petock, and his fiancee, Arlena Armstrong, Rachel Mays and her husband, Devon; great grandchildren, Ethan Shutas and Luke Mays and his sister, Sarah Phyllis Rosenbaum and her husband, Edward of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The family wishes to offer thanks to Manor House, Richmond, VA; Jewish Family Services, Richmond, VA; Ascend Hospice, and special thanks to caregivers Paige Bailey, Shelia Smith and April Mallory. Services will be private at Hebrew Cemetery. A celebration of Normie's life will be planned in the future. The family asks that those wishing to donate in Normie's memory do so to Rodef Sholom Temple, 401 City Center Blvd., Newport News, VA. 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store