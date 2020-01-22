Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church
7801 Church Lane
Toano, VA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church
7801 Church Lane
Toano, VA
Melvin Warren Bryant, 94, of Barhamsville, VA, formerly of Courtland, VA, passed away January 19, 2020. Mel served with the United States Army during WWII in the South Pacific. He retired after 30 years working as an agricultural extension agent with Virginia Tech, 23 of those years were with James City county. Melvin loved golfing, hunting, fishing, horse races and watching "his eagles." He was a member of Mt. Vernon UMC since 1957. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Mills Robert Bryant and Fannie Eugenia Williams Bryant; nine brothers, one sister and their spouses. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jewell Powell Bryant; two daughters, Anna Bryant and Alice Cline (Eddie); his son, Melvin W. Bryant Jr.; five granddaughters, Emily Cline Lochridge (Clark), Callie Bryant, Ashley Cline Wood (Bradley), Lindsay Bryant and Rachael Cline; one great-grandson, Jon Lochridge and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23rd in Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 7801 Church Lane, Toano, VA 23168. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2 p.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be private in Courtland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mt. Vernon UMC or to a . Vincent Funeral Home, West Point chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -