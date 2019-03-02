|
|
Melvina Washington Kelly, 64, of Newport News, VA, passed away February 23, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on April 21, 1954, daughter of Rachel Daniel and the late Clifton Washington, Sr., in Williamsburg, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Kelly may be viewed from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2019