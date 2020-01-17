|
Meredith Corbett Hill Esson, 40, passed away on Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, VA, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in Norfolk, VA, on December 6, 1979, and, during her childhood in an often-transferred Navy family, lived in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, NC, Brunswick, ME, Lakehurst, NJ, Newport, RI, Dunoon, Scotland and York County, VA.
Meredith was a graduate of Tabb High School (in York County) and The College of William and Mary. After her college graduation in 2001, she lived and worked for several years in the Washington, DC, area. She later earned a master's degree in Speech Language Pathology from Old Dominion University and served for over 10 years as a speech therapist in various elementary schools in Virginia Beach.
Meredith was a gifted instrumental and vocal musician, playing the guitar, the flute and the harp as a soloist, and singing in a number of school and church choirs. She was a woman of deep and abiding Christian faith, serving as a Children's Leader in Bible Study Fellowship International and as a deacon at Freemason Street Baptist Church.
Meredith is survived by her husband, Jeremy John Esson, a daughter, Skye Meri Esson, and a son, Joseph Jeremy Esson, all of Virginia Beach; and parents, Al and Joanne (Jenks) Hill, of Chesapeake.
A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be held at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 am.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020