Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Freemason Street Baptist Church
Norfolk , VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Esson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith Corbet Hill Esson


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meredith Corbet Hill Esson Obituary
Meredith Corbett Hill Esson, 40, passed away on Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, VA, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in Norfolk, VA, on December 6, 1979, and, during her childhood in an often-transferred Navy family, lived in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, NC, Brunswick, ME, Lakehurst, NJ, Newport, RI, Dunoon, Scotland and York County, VA.

Meredith was a graduate of Tabb High School (in York County) and The College of William and Mary. After her college graduation in 2001, she lived and worked for several years in the Washington, DC, area. She later earned a master's degree in Speech Language Pathology from Old Dominion University and served for over 10 years as a speech therapist in various elementary schools in Virginia Beach.

Meredith was a gifted instrumental and vocal musician, playing the guitar, the flute and the harp as a soloist, and singing in a number of school and church choirs. She was a woman of deep and abiding Christian faith, serving as a Children's Leader in Bible Study Fellowship International and as a deacon at Freemason Street Baptist Church.

Meredith is survived by her husband, Jeremy John Esson, a daughter, Skye Meri Esson, and a son, Joseph Jeremy Esson, all of Virginia Beach; and parents, Al and Joanne (Jenks) Hill, of Chesapeake.

A memorial service celebrating her life and faith will be held at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 am.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meredith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -