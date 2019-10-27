|
|
Merle DeAlba Bounds passed from this earthly life peacefully on October 22 after a brief struggle with cancer. Merle Jean was born on December 17, 1937 to the late Christopher C. and Winifred Amory DeAlba.
Raised in the Wythe section of Hampton, Merle was a proud graduate of Hampton High School where she was nominated the wittiest in her class of 1955. She loved her alma mater where she met many life-long friends, most notably the love of her life, Jimmie Bounds. Through the years, she actively served on the reunion committee and always looked forward to attending.
After high school, Merle worked for a short time at NASA. When Merle and Jimmie began their family, she became a dedicated and loving mom to four girls. On a small household budget, Merle put her children and all others first, giving her family a life that was rich with happiness and love. Her world always revolved around her family!
Merle, like all moms, was "the best cook in the world" but, really she was! Everyone in the family had their favorite dishes and knew on their birthdays, they would be treated to theirs.
Losing both of her parents to young, untimely deaths, Merle became the matriarch of the family. She assumed a role of not only aunt to her sisters' children but also grandmother. They all adored her and thought of her as such.
Merle was actively engaged in politics throughout her life. She was involved in many campaigns on the local, state and federal levels – most notably, John Warner and Ronald Reagan. When working for John Warner's senate campaign in the 80s, she helped to host a tea for Elizabeth Taylor. She also attended many inaugurations, parties and balls.
In her words, "at the ripe young age of 50", she went into business with her sister, Win, and established the Shoppe on Wythe Creek – a lovely, small antique shop. She was later joined in business with her daughter, Cathy. She was very proud of the shop and of being a small business owner.
Merle had many interests and hobbies. She loved antiquing and finding a good deal. She was an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction, making her hard to beat at Jeopardy. She played bridge and various card and board games. But, her absolute favorite hobby was gambling – always happy at the slot machines!
In the early days, Merle, Jimmie and the kids enjoyed many family vacations and weekends throughout the states. Great times were had with the family at their cottage in Nags Head. Merle and Jimmie also experienced many of the world's spectacular wonders with their daughter, Amy, as a travel guide and companion.
Merle loved her water front home in Poquoson. She said she could never imagine a more wonderful place to live. She enjoyed just looking out of her windows and watching the wildlife on the water. She especially loved the hummingbirds, finches and bluebirds that frequented her backyard.
Of all of Merle's accomplishments in life, there is no doubt that she was proudest of her girls, grandkids and great grandkids!
Her husband of 64 years, Jimmie, adored her more than life itself and was heard almost daily asking one or all of his girls, "Isn't your mama, beautiful?" Yes, yes, she was – inside and out!
Left to cherish and honor her memory are her husband, Jimmie; Daughters; Cheryl Oliver (Barry), Cathy Brandt (Mike), Amy Corbett (Hobert), Jamie Janik (Stan); Grandchildren; Jimmy Greene (Crystal), Perry Janik (Mary), Brent Corbett, Melanie Janik (Andrew), Patrick Corbett; Great grandchildren; Wyatt, Drew, Adalynn, Ophelia, and Owen; Sisters; Carolyn Schaffer (Joe), Win Sowder (Terry); Brother-in-law, David Bounds (Sharon); Sister-in-law, Sandra Moore; and her adoring cat, Louie.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. The family will receive visitors directly following the service in the adjoining hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Merle's favorite charity, the .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019