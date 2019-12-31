|
Michael Brooks, 70, passed away Dec. 28 after a lengthy illness. Mike was the first born of William (Bill) and Shirley Brooks. He grew up in Hampton and Newport News and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He was retired and living his best life with his beloved wife Rita M. Hill Brooks and his loyal pup Reese. Mike was a voracious reader, history buff, and enjoyed beachcombing, flea markets and Irish music. He never met a stranger and had a quick wit. He will be missed by siblings Marcia Eames and Steve Brooks, and many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 4, 11:30 am at First Church of God, 617 Randolph Rd, Newport News. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Peninsula SPCA.
