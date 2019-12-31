Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
First Church of God
617 Randolph Rd
Newport New, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Brooks Obituary
Michael Brooks, 70, passed away Dec. 28 after a lengthy illness. Mike was the first born of William (Bill) and Shirley Brooks. He grew up in Hampton and Newport News and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He was retired and living his best life with his beloved wife Rita M. Hill Brooks and his loyal pup Reese. Mike was a voracious reader, history buff, and enjoyed beachcombing, flea markets and Irish music. He never met a stranger and had a quick wit. He will be missed by siblings Marcia Eames and Steve Brooks, and many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 4, 11:30 am at First Church of God, 617 Randolph Rd, Newport News. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Peninsula SPCA.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -