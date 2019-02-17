|
|
Michael Allen Pencola, 67, of Hickory, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family February 14, 2019 at Carolina Caring.Born June 19, 1951 in Hampton, VA., he was the son of the late Joseph Paul Pencola and Marjorie Patrick Pencola.He is survived by his wife, Marcia Pencola of the home; son, Josh Pencola of Hickory; daughters, Carley Spencer and husband Ryan of Conover, Chelsea Jacobson and husband Christian of Greenville, NC; and 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM.Memorials in his honor may be sent to the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2019