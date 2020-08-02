1/
Michael Amory Howell
1954 - 2020
Michael Amory Howell, 65, of Carrollton passed away on July 29, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with Cushing's Disease for the past several years. He was the son of the late Otis Amory Howell and Marion Frances Hall Howell. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Ann Mills Howell; daughter, Michelle Scott: sisters, Mary Cusano, Sharon Nevitt and Rebecca Kratz; sister in laws, Linda Hansen (Michael) and Joan Bishop (Frank); brother in laws, Russell Mills, Christian Mills and Walter Mills (Cathy); and his beloved friend and business partner Nelson Rivera (Chris) whom he loved like a son. Mr. Howell was the owner of Howell's Upholstery in Hampton, VA. Known as a generous man to so many people, he was dedicated to his family and loved his animals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
August 1, 2020
Aunt bea and Michelle we are sorry for loss. Chris and I are holding you in our hearts. We love you both so much.
christopher mchenry
Family
August 1, 2020
God bless the Howell family. Knew Otis and Marian since 1968 and Mike was running around the shop. It is with
great sadness that we have to say goodbye to Mike but sometimes God has a better plan and needed Mike more
than than we did. He is safe and comfortable as we should be...Bea know this is true..as you know I lost my wife...Love Larry
Larry Campbell
Friend
July 31, 2020
Bea, I am so sorry for your loss. Mike and Warren are back together working on something and they both have lots of friends and family to help them. Hugs and prayers for you and your daughter.
Tracey Ellis
Friend
July 31, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mike, our prayers are with you and your family.

Sam & Patti Valdes
Sam Valdes
Friend
July 31, 2020
Most of our lives all the way to the end, we have been the best of friends. You were always a better person than most, and a true inspiration throughout my life. Throughout all these years we both have cherished the vivid memories we experienced together over the past 55 years. RIP my friend, see you soon.
Tommy Damron
Friend
July 31, 2020
Prayers for the family
Steven &Elizabeth Howell
Family
July 30, 2020
My dearest sister Bea and sweetheart Michelle my heart is with you both as you walk through the loss of your life partner and father. My prayer is for your strength and courage and for the Love you have for each other to carry you now. I am here to hold your hands and to live you. Your Love for Michael was born of strength and I know you will continue to be strong...even though your hearts will hurt. I love you
Yours always Linda
Linda Hansen
Family
