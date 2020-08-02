My dearest sister Bea and sweetheart Michelle my heart is with you both as you walk through the loss of your life partner and father. My prayer is for your strength and courage and for the Love you have for each other to carry you now. I am here to hold your hands and to live you. Your Love for Michael was born of strength and I know you will continue to be strong...even though your hearts will hurt. I love you

Yours always Linda

Linda Hansen

