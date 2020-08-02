Michael Amory Howell, 65, of Carrollton passed away on July 29, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with Cushing's Disease for the past several years. He was the son of the late Otis Amory Howell and Marion Frances Hall Howell. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Ann Mills Howell; daughter, Michelle Scott: sisters, Mary Cusano, Sharon Nevitt and Rebecca Kratz; sister in laws, Linda Hansen (Michael) and Joan Bishop (Frank); brother in laws, Russell Mills, Christian Mills and Walter Mills (Cathy); and his beloved friend and business partner Nelson Rivera (Chris) whom he loved like a son. Mr. Howell was the owner of Howell's Upholstery in Hampton, VA. Known as a generous man to so many people, he was dedicated to his family and loved his animals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
