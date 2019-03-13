1SG Michael "Mac" Andrew McKinley, age 51, entered in to rest on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Kellie, three children; Kristopher Cwayna, Kaela Cwayna, and Ryan (Michaela) McKinley and two grandchildren; Ayden Cwayna and Rylen McKinley, his mother Sally Boslet Steele and sisters Tracy (Brian) Swayne and Kristen (Rick) Barrett. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army serving for 23 years before retiring in 2009. Served as a Traffic Management Coordinator (71N) with duty assignments at Ft Eustis, Virginia; Camp Page, Korea; Camp Long, Korea; Pusan, Korea; Camp Red Cloud, Korea; Daegu, Korea with deployments in Saudi Arabia 1991 and Somalia 1993. After retirement he was employed as an Instructor for TC-AIMS II (Transportation Coordinators Automated Information for Movement System II) from 2010-2018. Michael was awarded the Legion of Merit Award, Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Army Accommodation Medal (6 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (6 OLC) along with numerous other awards. Mac was a cigar enthusiast, belonging to the Virginia Cigar Militia and a loyal New York Mets fan. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019. Service is at 2:00pm at the Regimental Chapel on Fort Eustis, Newport News, Virginia with final resting at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in Daily Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary