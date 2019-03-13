|
1SG Michael "Mac" Andrew McKinley, age 51, entered in to rest on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Kellie, three children; Kristopher Cwayna, Kaela Cwayna, and Ryan (Michaela) McKinley and two grandchildren; Ayden Cwayna and Rylen McKinley, his mother Sally Boslet Steele and sisters Tracy (Brian) Swayne and Kristen (Rick) Barrett. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army serving for 23 years before retiring in 2009. Served as a Traffic Management Coordinator (71N) with duty assignments at Ft Eustis, Virginia; Camp Page, Korea; Camp Long, Korea; Pusan, Korea; Camp Red Cloud, Korea; Daegu, Korea with deployments in Saudi Arabia 1991 and Somalia 1993. After retirement he was employed as an Instructor for TC-AIMS II (Transportation Coordinators Automated Information for Movement System II) from 2010-2018. Michael was awarded the Legion of Merit Award, Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Army Accommodation Medal (6 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (6 OLC) along with numerous other awards. Mac was a cigar enthusiast, belonging to the Virginia Cigar Militia and a loyal New York Mets fan. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019. Service is at 2:00pm at the Regimental Chapel on Fort Eustis, Newport News, Virginia with final resting at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019