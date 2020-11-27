Michael David Burkholder, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, Paw-Paw, and friend will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike was born in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated from Bethel High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector for shipbuilding for most of his career. He will be most remembered for his beautiful smile, his humor, his ability to make others feel valued, and his extremely kind heart. It will always bring a smile to our faces to recall how he would strike up a conversation with a total stranger in a store and would never miss an opportunity to thank a service member. His hugs were long and strong and unforgettable and will be missed by all who received them. Mike will always be renowned for his love of gummy bears, his homemade salsa, visiting the beach, and his devotion to NASCAR and the Redskins, passions he shared with his father (Bunny/Pop) and close friend, (Jeff Williams).
Mike is survived by his wife of 11 years, Toni; daughters, Amber Roane (Justin), Mikaela Burkholder, Sarah Nowotny (Will), and Sha Autrey (Jackson); loving sister, Kimberly Wheeler (Timmie); devoted parents; John and Mary Burkholder; his grandchildren that affectionately referred to him by his most favorite title "Paw-Paw": Colton, Ariel, Zoe, Brileigh, Dani Sue, Allie, and Luna; sister-in-law, Lori (Bart) Woodbridge; and a very dear cousin, Robin Maddox.
In Mike's honor, we invite you to root for the Redskins (even if you're not a fan), thank a service member, strike up a conversation with a stranger, or call a cashier by name in the checkout line. Smile, be kind, hug like you mean it. And always, always tell your family how very much you love them and how much they mean to you. These are the values that Mike cherished most.
A Memorial Service will be held at City Life Church, 311 Selden Road, Newport News, Virginia, on Monday, November 30, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Justin White will lead the service, with light refreshments following. The service will observe social distancing and facial masks are required.
Memorial donations in Mike's name may be made to Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave, Newport News, VA 23607 (www.prm.info/
).
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.