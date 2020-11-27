I've often thought of the Thanksgivings and Christmas' long ago when the family would gather at our house. Cousin Mike always love his Aunt Betty's homemade yeast rolls. I enjoyed messages from Cousin Mike from time to time. Sending out condolences, thoughts and prayers to Uncle Bunny and Aunt Mary Elizabeth and Cousin Kim and Cousin Mike's wife and kids and grandchildren. I like to think of the verse, Blessed are those who grieve, for they shall be consoled.

Jerilyn Tew

