1/1
Michael David Burkholder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael David Burkholder, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, Paw-Paw, and friend will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike was born in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated from Bethel High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector for shipbuilding for most of his career. He will be most remembered for his beautiful smile, his humor, his ability to make others feel valued, and his extremely kind heart. It will always bring a smile to our faces to recall how he would strike up a conversation with a total stranger in a store and would never miss an opportunity to thank a service member. His hugs were long and strong and unforgettable and will be missed by all who received them. Mike will always be renowned for his love of gummy bears, his homemade salsa, visiting the beach, and his devotion to NASCAR and the Redskins, passions he shared with his father (Bunny/Pop) and close friend, (Jeff Williams).

Mike is survived by his wife of 11 years, Toni; daughters, Amber Roane (Justin), Mikaela Burkholder, Sarah Nowotny (Will), and Sha Autrey (Jackson); loving sister, Kimberly Wheeler (Timmie); devoted parents; John and Mary Burkholder; his grandchildren that affectionately referred to him by his most favorite title "Paw-Paw": Colton, Ariel, Zoe, Brileigh, Dani Sue, Allie, and Luna; sister-in-law, Lori (Bart) Woodbridge; and a very dear cousin, Robin Maddox.

In Mike's honor, we invite you to root for the Redskins (even if you're not a fan), thank a service member, strike up a conversation with a stranger, or call a cashier by name in the checkout line. Smile, be kind, hug like you mean it. And always, always tell your family how very much you love them and how much they mean to you. These are the values that Mike cherished most.

A Memorial Service will be held at City Life Church, 311 Selden Road, Newport News, Virginia, on Monday, November 30, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Justin White will lead the service, with light refreshments following. The service will observe social distancing and facial masks are required.

Memorial donations in Mike's name may be made to Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave, Newport News, VA 23607 (www.prm.info/).

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Memorial service
03:00 PM
City Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 26, 2020
Mike had such a kind heart. He surprised Toni and I with lunch one day when we were working together. Mike's kind spirit will live on forever;)
Lori Jenkins
Friend
November 26, 2020
I've often thought of the Thanksgivings and Christmas' long ago when the family would gather at our house. Cousin Mike always love his Aunt Betty's homemade yeast rolls. I enjoyed messages from Cousin Mike from time to time. Sending out condolences, thoughts and prayers to Uncle Bunny and Aunt Mary Elizabeth and Cousin Kim and Cousin Mike's wife and kids and grandchildren. I like to think of the verse, Blessed are those who grieve, for they shall be consoled.
Jerilyn Tew
Family
November 26, 2020
Mike, I have known you since our Tucker Capp days. I remember you had to sneak by the old retired policeman’s yard to come over and play. In the early 2000’s you kept an eye on my parents while renting granny’s old house. I miss our political bantering on FB. Regardless of our differences, always respect. Dude, Rest In Peace.

Much love,

Steve Cappendyck

Steve Cappendyck
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved