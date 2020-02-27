Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
The Chapel South Campus
3505 Old Hundred Rd. S.
Midlothian, VA
Michael Franklin Sears

Michael Franklin Sears Obituary
Michael Franklin Sears, 63, of Midlothian, formerly of Gloucester, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Michael was a U. S. Army veteran and had worked as a manager in the automotive industry for many years. He enjoyed remodeling projects. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Doris Sears. Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara A. Sears; daughter Celeste Roberts; son Sergei M. Sears (Katie); grandsons Joshua Roberts and Tanner Sears; sisters Marcia Clements and Karen Humphrey; brother Kevin Sears and their families; and numerous cousins and extended family. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at The Chapel South Campus, 3505 Old Hundred Rd. S. Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Operation Christmas Child via Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
