Michael Gary Boone departed this life on September 26, 2019. Michael was born in Hampton, Virginia to the late Percy Bradford Boone and Thelma Gary Boone.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 42 years Deborah Boone, daughter Myka Boone, granddaughters Allure and Alaina Ward, brother Percy Boone, and a host of other family members.
Viewing will begin at 12 noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Ronald C Perkins Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church of Hampton on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019