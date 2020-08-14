Michael George Beck, 66, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Savannah, GA, he grew up and lived in Hampton for many years where he was a member of Victory Baptist Church and had DJ'd under the name Sly Dog for many years. Sixteen years ago he relocated to Courtland and was a member of the Franklin Cruising Car Club and the Suffolk Moose Lodge. He was an Army veteran, a music enthusiast, played the guitar, and was an Elvis impersonator.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and June Beck; he is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Beck; his daughter, Lisa Beck; his cousins, Bobby Brown and Lisa Skinner; his father-in-law, Marvin Krenisky; his brother-in-law, Eric Krenisky; special friends, Debra Martin and her family and Jackita Ralph. Michael loved all of his animals, especially his cat "China".
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church. Interment with Army honors will take place at 3:00 PM in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans' Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-7 pm Monday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Cat Corner, 85 Fulton Street, Hampton, VA 23663.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2020.