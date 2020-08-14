1/1
Michael George Beck
1954 - 2020
Michael George Beck, 66, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Savannah, GA, he grew up and lived in Hampton for many years where he was a member of Victory Baptist Church and had DJ'd under the name Sly Dog for many years. Sixteen years ago he relocated to Courtland and was a member of the Franklin Cruising Car Club and the Suffolk Moose Lodge. He was an Army veteran, a music enthusiast, played the guitar, and was an Elvis impersonator.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and June Beck; he is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Beck; his daughter, Lisa Beck; his cousins, Bobby Brown and Lisa Skinner; his father-in-law, Marvin Krenisky; his brother-in-law, Eric Krenisky; special friends, Debra Martin and her family and Jackita Ralph. Michael loved all of his animals, especially his cat "China".

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church. Interment with Army honors will take place at 3:00 PM in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans' Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-7 pm Monday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Cat Corner, 85 Fulton Street, Hampton, VA 23663.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nicole Napier
Friend
