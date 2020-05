Our beloved dad, Michael Joseph Anastasio, 93, known to all, as Coach Mike or Mr. A., died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawnwood-fh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.