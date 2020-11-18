Mike died at home on Monday morning, November 9. He had several physical challenges during the last 20 years. But his obstinate nature would not allow him to give in or give up.



Mike's survivors include his wife, Jo-Ann, of 37 years, his brother Daniel, daughters, Jennifer and Jessica by his first wife who died in 1979, and grandchildren, Christopher, Corinn, and Maya. He also enjoyed visiting with his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Shirley, and their children up North or in Hampton.



Mike was born on February 19, 1940 to Mary and Daniel Mahony. He graduated from Brooklyn Prep and later Carnegie Tech. From there he began his career in the printing business in New York and ended up in Hampton in 1982.



There is a Memorial Service at Emanuel Episcopal Church on November 21 at 2PM. If you wish to attend, please contact the church directly for attendance guidelines at 757-723-8144. Please direct any memorials to Riverside Hospice. There are no words to express the wonderful care given to Mike.



Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.