Michael James Martin, 54, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Newport News, Virginia. He was a welding supervisor with Jefferson Laboratories for 16 years and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Atkins. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Angela Joyce Martin. He also leaves behind numerous friends, neighbors and co-workers, and his loving pet, Samantha.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2019