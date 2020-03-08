|
Michael "Mike" L. Blythe, 72, of Smithfield passed away on March 5, 2020. He was the son of the late David Carlton Blythe, Sr. and Marie Johnson Blythe. Mike is survived by his wife Bonita "Bonnie" Bradshaw Blythe; daughter, Loren Elizabeth Teague (Michael); sons, Christopher Michael Blythe (Hayden) and David "Brandon" Blythe (April); step daughters, Jennifer Schneider (Frtiz) and Ashley Zamora (Michael); grandchildren, Colin, Kaley, Camryn, Myla, Raya, Aliana, Sienna, Baron, Micaela, Cassidy, Jacob and Isabella; his brother, Bruce Blythe (Renee); his sister in law, Phyllis Blythe; and his nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Blythe Outland and her husband Carlton, and a brother, David Carlton Blythe, Jr.
"Pawpaw", as he was known to his grandchildren will be missed on this earth as "the nicest man we ever knew", a gentle giant, a jokester, a remarkable athlete who always displayed great sportsmanship, and a man who unconditionally loved his family which included his dogs. Mike retired after serving many years as an insurance agent in Isle of Wight and surrounding counties with Farm Bureau and Manry Rawls Insurance.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11a.m. at Hope Presbyterian Church, 13490 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Special Olympics, www.givespecialolympics.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020